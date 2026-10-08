Super 100 initiative opens NIT doors for seven Punjab students

For students from financially weaker families, expensive coaching for competitive examinations often seems like a far-fetched dream. However, a free coaching programme has helped seven such students from Punjab secure admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, with one of them already graduated from the institute.

The students were selected under the National Super 100 programme, supported by HMEL Guru Gobind Singh Refinery, Bathinda, and the Centre for Social Responsibility and Leadership (CSRL), Delhi.

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Under the programme, the HMEL conducts selection tests at Meritorious School, Bathinda, and other government schools in the district. Students, who qualify the test, appear for an interview and selected candidates are provided 11 months of free residential coaching for JEE in Delhi.

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Among the selected students is 18 year-old Abhay Sama from Fazilka, who is currently pursuing electrical engineering at the NIT-Jalandhar.

The only child of his parents, Abhay's father worked as an electrician who lost his eyesight due to diabetes and is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bathinda. His mother works as an ASHA worker and looks after the family's household expenses. The family owns a one-room house.

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Abhay said with private coaching beyond his family's means, he had been preparing for government jobs so that he could support his family.

Studying at Meritorious School, Bathinda, he appeared for the test conducted by an HMEL team under the National Super 100 programme. After clearing the test and interview, he was sent to Delhi for JEE coaching. He subsequently qualified both JEE Main and JEE Advanced and secured admission at the NIT.

Abhay said after becoming an engineer, he wanted to provide the best possible medical care to his father.

Another selected candidate Prabhjot Kaur, a tailor's daughter from Phullewala village in Bathinda, used to work in paddy fields during her summer vacations to fund her education. She is now pursuing mechanical engineering and aspires to become a pilot.

Kaur said she used to earn around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a month while working in the fields. She had always wanted to join the aviation sector but could not afford private coaching. Her selection under the programme gave her access to JEE coaching and eventually helped her secure admission to the NIT-Jalandhar.

Similarly, Sahil Sharma, 20-year-old from Bathinda, is currently a third year mechanical engineering student at the NIT. His father works at a local pharmacy while his mother is a homemaker.

Sharma said he wanted to provide a better life to his family after completing his studies. “I want to bring them to the city and provide them a comfortable lifestyle,” he said. He also plans to pursue higher studies.

The other selected candidates include Ajay Kumar from Abohar, Pawandeep from Fazilka and Harpreet from Bathinda. Gurmukh, also from Bathinda, has already graduated from the NIT with a BTech in chemical engineering.