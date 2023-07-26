Supporters being targeted, alleges Angural

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 25

All does not seem to be going well in the working of the Aam Aadmi Party as Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural had on Monday gone to the office of Commissioner of Police and announced that he might have to sit on a dharna if things do not get settled.

Angural has been upset since the party roped in his political opponent Sushil Rinku. Things remained subdued for past four months but once again his frustration got quite obvious. Though he did not take any name, he said, “All those who have supported me are being threatened now. There are just one or two people who are out to indulge in such activities. They should better correct themselves or I shall have to uncover their activities before the public.”

He also said, “All those who are indulging in petty politics are even misguiding senior police officials. I had to come and personally meet the Commissioner of Police to put my point to them.

Asked who was he referring to, Angural mentions, “I shall reveal his name at appropriate time. It can be someone from the party as well.”

