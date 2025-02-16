Surabhi, Anjali, Shivani selected for U-23 Punjab cricket camp

City girls Surabhi, Anjali and Shivani have been selected for the Under-23 Punjab one-day camp. District Cricket Association (HDCA) secretary Dr Raman Ghai said that the camp will run from February 15-21 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. He said that the players who perform well under team’s head coach Madhu Kapoor will be selected.

The Punjab Under-23 girls’ team will participate in the BCCI tournament to be held in Pondicherry from March 4. Surabhi and Anjali have previously played in the Under-19 Punjab team and Shivani in the Under-23 Punjab 20-20 team.

HDCA president Dr Daljit Singh congratulated the players on their selection. Anjali, Surabhi and Shivani’s coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan said that these players will be able to make their place in the Punjab team by performing well in the camp.

Coach Daljit Singh and Daljit Dhiman, district trainer Kuldeep Dhami, Madan Dadwal, Dinesh Sharma were among those who congratulated the players. HDCA trainer participates in special seminar: A special seminar-cum-workshop was organised by the Punjab Cricket Association at PCA Stadium, Mohali, to make the district trainers of the state aware of the nuances, techniques and fitness tips for cricket. Dr Ghai said that district trainer and former national player Kuldeep Dhami from Hoshiarpur participated in the seminar and received training. He said in the seminar organised PCA trainer Himmat Singh and physio Ram Babu expressed their views.