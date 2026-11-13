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Home / Jalandhar / Surbhi earns place in Punjab U-23 women’s cricket team

Surbhi earns place in Punjab U-23 women’s cricket team

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 04:44 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Surbhi with the coaches and office-bearers of the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA).
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The selection of Surbhi of the Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) in the Punjab Under-23 women’s cricket team for the BCCI National Women’s Under-23 Tournament has brought cheer to the cricket fraternity and sports lovers of Hoshiarpur.

Sharing the information, HDCA secretary Dr Raman Ghai said Surbhi’s selection was a proud moment for the district and would also motivate other women cricketers of Hoshiarpur to excel in the sport.

He said Surbhi had also led the Punjab Under-19 women’s cricket team as its captain during the ongoing season. He added that women cricketers of the district were making remarkable progress under the guidance of chief coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan and assistant coach Nikita Kumari.

Dr Ghai expressed confidence that the consistent efforts of the association and its coaching staff would help more women cricketers from Hoshiarpur make their mark at the national and international-levels.

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HDCA president Dr Daljit Khela, joint secretary Dr Vivek Sahni, Thakur Yograj, Dr Pankaj Shiv, Subhash Sharma and Jatinder Sood, along with other office-bearers, congratulated Surbhi and wished her success in the upcoming tournament.

Coach Davinder Kaur Kalyan, assistant coach Nikita Kumari, District Head Coach Daljit Singh, trainer and former national coach Kuldeep Dhami, district assistant coaches Ashok Sharma and Karan Saini, Praveen Kapoor and Pankaj Pinka also congratulated her on the achievement. Dr Ghai said the BCCI National Women’s Under-23 Tournament would be held in Rohtak, Haryana, from November 13 to 23.

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