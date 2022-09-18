Surjit Hockey Society gets Rs 1-lakh donation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

The Bohri Memorial Educational and Medical Trust and Innocent Heart Group presented a cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Surjit Hockey Society on Friday.

Presenting the cheque to DC Jaspreet Singh, Dr Bohri said the efforts being made by Surjit Hockey Society for the development of hockey are commendable. He announced that Innocent Heart School will form a junior women’s hockey team from the next session so that girls get more opportunities to play hockey.

Jaspreet Singh, president, Surjit Hockey Society, said the Innocent Group has always contributed to the development of hockey and sports in the district. He said the 39th edition of the Indian Oil Surjit Hockey Tournament will be held at Surjit hockey stadium, Burlton Park from October 27 to November 4.

“Like every year, the tournament will be organised by the society to keep the name of Sardar Surjit Singh Randhawa, ex-Olympian alive, who lost his life in a fatal car accident near Jalandhar on January 7, 1984,” he added.

He said the 39th edition of the tournament would be played on knockout-cum-league basis. “Keeping in mind the performance of the teams during the last tournaments, six teams have been seeded directly into quarter finals league stage whereas two teams will qualify from knockout stage matches. The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the semi-finals, which is scheduled to be held on November 3. No gate money will be charged from the spectators who will come to witness the game of hockey”, he said.

He further said that the winning team will get a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh whereas the runners up team will be given Rs 2.5 lakh. The best player of the tournament will get a cash prize of Rs 51,000.

Cash prizes to win