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Home / Jalandhar / Surjit Hockey Stadium holds special place in our hearts: Harmanpreet

Surjit Hockey Stadium holds special place in our hearts: Harmanpreet

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:28 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Indian hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh during a match.
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Indian men’s hockey team is in Jalandhar for the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. The captain of the team Harmanpreet Singh while talking to The Tribune said Surjit Hockey Stadium holds a special place in the hearts of Punjab’s hockey players, as it is where many of them began their journey and grew as players and individuals.

“This is going to be a big tournament for us. It is the place where we have grown as players,” said Harmanpreet, who was at the stadium for a practice session with other members of the Indian hockey team.

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He added that playing at the venue where it all began, in front of their home crowd, was a special feeling. Recalling his early days at the stadium, Harmanpreet said he had many fond memories of training there as a young boy. He remembered coming for practice even on Sundays, carrying water bottles and putting in extra hours on the field.

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“We used to do extra sessions as well. We worked really hard here and that is why we have reached where we are today,” he said. The Indian captain also credited the coaches for instilling discipline and helping players achieve success. Recalling how they would often be scolded by their coaches during training, he said the experience had played an important role in shaping them as players.

“Today’s generation must learn that if they want to achieve something, they must always listen to their coaches and guides,” he said. For Harmanpreet, the tournament holds special significance for another reason as well as his father and younger daughter, Meher, will watch him play live for the first time.

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“My father has never watched me play live and there is a lot of excitement about that as well,” he said. There were hockey fans as well, who gathered at the stadium to catch a glimpse of their favourite player. Harmanpreet happily posed for selfies and signed autographs, making the occasion even more memorable for his admirers.

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