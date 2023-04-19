 Surjit Thapar is UPP candidate : The Tribune India

Surjit Thapar is UPP candidate

Party chief says parties consider Christians as vote bank

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

The United Punjab Party (UPP), a new political party founded by a section of the Punjabi Christian community on April 3, has named Surjit Thapar as its candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha by-election.

Party president Albert Dua expressed his disappointment at the way traditional parties have used the Christian community as a mere vote bank. “The United Punjab Party aims to change this by giving the community a voice in the Lok Sabha and making their issues a top priority”, he said.

He stressed the party’s vision was not limited to the Christian community but extended to all sections of society. He said UPP would fight for every class, whether they belong to the SC, BC, or general category. “The party’s goal is to bring about positive change for all members of society and to ensure that no community feels neglected,” he added.

