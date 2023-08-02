Surprise check at immigration firms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 1

On the directives of Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, teams led by Sub-Divisional Magistrates today conducted surprise checking at immigration firms falling within their jurisdiction to ensure strict compliance of norms laid down under the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act.

Divulging details, the Deputy Commissioner said a drive had been launched to check licences and other documents of immigration firms/consultants/IELTS institutes so as to ensure that they were transacting their business as per the provisions of the Act.

The Deputy Commissioner said earlier he had formed sub-division level teams to carry out this mammoth exercise to check every single immigration firm in the district.

“We have told the immigration firms to comply with the provisions of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act and rules framed under this Act. Strict action will be initiated against those found violating the provisions of the Act,” he said.

He said the inspection would continue for the next few days. If any firm was found violating the law or operating without a license, strict action will be taken against its owner.

SDM-I Vikas Heera and SDM-II Balbir Raj Singh conducted surprise inspections on the premises of immigration firms/IELTS institutes in the city, while Sub-Divisional Magistrates also carried out checking in their respective sub-divisions.

Sarangal said these teams were ensuring that the firms running their immigration business had obtained licences from the district administration. He stated that all firms were duty-bound to submit their monthly business reports with the district administration, besides maintaining proper record of their customers.

The DC also urged the students to approach only those travel agents who had a valid licence issued by the district administration. He also appealed to travel agents to get licences issued from the administration for carrying out their work. He reiterated that the administration would not allow anyone to dupe innocent people on pretext of sending them abroad.