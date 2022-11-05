Surprise checks at schools, anganwadis

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 4

“While meeting with the beneficiaries of various food schemes of the government from time to time, suggestions should be taken from them to help improve the quality of food,” said Preeti Chawla, a member of the Punjab Food Commission, today.

She was here to conduct a surprise inspection at government schools and anganwadi centres to check the implementation of the National Food Security Act-2013 in the district. She visited schools and anganwadis in Dhamai, Bagwai, Mehtabpur and Bora in Hoshiarpur. During the surprise inspection, she checked the details of the beneficiaries in schools, the mid-day meal stores, the cooking spaces and the food prepared under the mid-day meal scheme at government schools.

The member of the Punjab Food Commission reviewed in detail the number of beneficiaries at the anganwadi centers, the ration being supplied, the health check-up of the children, among other things. She instructed the employees and officials to strictly implement the rules under the National Food Security Act-2013. She said that clean and nutritious food should be provided to the eligible beneficiaries under the act.