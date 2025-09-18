DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Surprise checks by Mayor at fuel station, streets

Surprise checks by Mayor at fuel station, streets

MC workshop dumper driver suspended
article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:29 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Mayor Vaneet Dhir conducts surprise visits in various areas of Jalandhar city.A Tribune photograph.
Advertisement

In a series of surprise inspections early this morning, Mayor Vaneet Dhir visited various municipal facilities, taking stock of operational efficiency and addressing issues of negligence.

Advertisement

The Mayor commenced his inspection at the municipal petrol pump at 10:15 am. He observed delays in the issuance of petrol, which he deemed unacceptable for ensuring timely field operations. Accordingly, he issued clear instructions to the officials concerned to rectify the issue."

Further, the Mayor directed that fogging oil will now be issued only after receiving satisfactory performance certificates from the respective area councillors.

Advertisement

He emphasised that all fogging machines must operate at full capacity, and directed all sanitary inspectors to monitor fogging operations in their wards.

During his second visit to the municipal workshop, the Mayor noticed that several vehicles, including a dumper placer (DP) and a tipper, were parked outside the facility after refuelling, instead of being deployed for duty.

Advertisement

The driver of the DP vehicle falsely claimed to have completed his assigned duty. Upon verification, it was confirmed that no work had been carried out. Consequently, the Mayor ordered his immediate suspension.

Later, the Mayor visited Baba Budha Ji Road, where he observed large amounts of uncollected garbage along the roadside. He immediately instructed the area sanitary inspector and sanitation contractors to clear the garbage without delay and ensure cleanliness is maintained.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts