Surprise checks by Mayor at fuel station, streets

In a series of surprise inspections early this morning, Mayor Vaneet Dhir visited various municipal facilities, taking stock of operational efficiency and addressing issues of negligence.

The Mayor commenced his inspection at the municipal petrol pump at 10:15 am. He observed delays in the issuance of petrol, which he deemed unacceptable for ensuring timely field operations. Accordingly, he issued clear instructions to the officials concerned to rectify the issue."

Further, the Mayor directed that fogging oil will now be issued only after receiving satisfactory performance certificates from the respective area councillors.

He emphasised that all fogging machines must operate at full capacity, and directed all sanitary inspectors to monitor fogging operations in their wards.

During his second visit to the municipal workshop, the Mayor noticed that several vehicles, including a dumper placer (DP) and a tipper, were parked outside the facility after refuelling, instead of being deployed for duty.

The driver of the DP vehicle falsely claimed to have completed his assigned duty. Upon verification, it was confirmed that no work had been carried out. Consequently, the Mayor ordered his immediate suspension.

Later, the Mayor visited Baba Budha Ji Road, where he observed large amounts of uncollected garbage along the roadside. He immediately instructed the area sanitary inspector and sanitation contractors to clear the garbage without delay and ensure cleanliness is maintained.