Surprise inspection of Rahon-Jadla road

PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO conducted a surprise inspection of the Rahon-Jadla road, constructed at Rs 7.49 crore today. The newly built road, measuring approximately 11.70 kilometre, was completed on December 15.

Advertisement

During the inspection, the minister said the road was being checked by the Quality Control Team and directed officials to immediately collect samples and send these to the laboratory for quality testing. He instructed that no payments should be released until the laboratory reports were received and found satisfactory.

Advertisement

The minister further directed officials to ensure the completion of road berms and white line marking before any payment was processed. Emphasising the state government’s commitment to infrastructure development, he said the government is constructing 45,000 km of roads across the state to ensure better transportation facilities.

Advertisement

Harbhajan Singh ETO stated that this is the first time that such large-scale road construction was being undertaken in Punjab and that all targeted roads would be completed by March 31. He asserted that no road, whether a state highway or a link road, would be found in a dilapidated condition.

Issuing a stern warning, the minister said no compromise on road quality or durability would be tolerated and strict action be taken against officials or contractors found negligent.

Advertisement

The minister also appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report any issues related to road quality to the department or authorities so that timely corrective action can be taken. Contractors were instructed to ensure high-quality construction.

Meanwhile, the minister also inspected the construction of a primary health centre (PHC) in village Muzaffarpur, being built over 4,186 square feet and scheduled for completion in April. During the inspection, samples of construction materials such as steel, cement, bricks, and sand were collected and would be sent to the Patiala laboratory for testing.