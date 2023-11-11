Surprise inspection of sweet shops, samples collected

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 10

During the launch of a campaign to check the sale of adulterated sweets and milk products in the ongoing festive season, Jai Inder Singh and Dr Irwin Kaur, both SDMs, carried out a surprise checking at sweet shops in Phagwara and Nakodar, respectively, on Thursday.

The SDMs and food safety teams inspected sweet shops and their manufacturing units. They also checked the place where sweets were prepared.

The SDMs said the checking of shops would continue till Diwali. Later, the teams headed by Food Safety Officers issued notices for unhygienic conditions in shops and took samples of various products.

