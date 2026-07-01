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Home / Jalandhar / Surprise inspections to curb black marketing of urea in Banga

Surprise inspections to curb black marketing of urea in Banga

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 07:17 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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With the commitment to ensuring the timely and uninterrupted availability of quality fertilisers to farmers, the District Task Force carried out surprise inspections of fertiliser dealers, cooperative societies, and plywood factories in Kataria and Jandiala villages under Banga block to check the illegal diversion and non-agricultural use of subsidised urea.

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The inspection was conducted on the directions of Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian and led by Dr Lekh Raj, Chief Agriculture Officer, Nawanshahr, along with officials of the Agriculture Department.

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During the inspections, the team examined fertiliser-related records, stock registers, bill books, stock boards, and point of sale (PoS) machines to ensure compliance with government regulations. The team also inspected a plywood factory in Kataria village to verify whether the subsidised urea was being used for industrial purposes. No evidence of urea use was found at the factory.

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Dr Lekh Raj said urea fertiliser is provided to farmers at the subsidised rates exclusively for agricultural use. Any diversion of the subsidised urea for non-agricultural purposes is a punishable offence under the law. He directed fertiliser dealers to ensure that all fertiliser sales are made strictly through PoS machines and cautioned them against any form of product tagging or unauthorised sales practices.

The inspection team included Dr Lachhman Das, Agriculture Officer, Banga, Dr Vijay Maheshi.

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