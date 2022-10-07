Survey of 77 wards complete, three left

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 6

The survey of 77 municipal wards in the city has finally got completed, and some areas of remaining three wards is still left.

Municipal Corporations, Jalandhar, Commissioner Devinder Sharma has asked the surveyor company to ensure that till Monday the entire work gets completed. He has sought the final report by Monday. Now, a proper plan will be made by the town planner.

Jalandhar will now have 85 wards. Of the 85 wards, number of wards for Scheduled Castes are 26, including 13 for women, while 57 are general ward, with 29 reserved for women.

Notably, in 2017 also, delimitation was done and the number of wards were increased from 65 to 80. And around 15 villages from the MC Cantonment in the Municipal Corporation limits were increased.

Before the survey started, the Local Bodies Department had sent a detailed process on how the survey would be done. “While gathering block-wise information of the population, the number of people belonging to SC and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories would be mentioned. The whole process would be carried out according to the delimitation of wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995.

While filling out the total number of population in the city, black pen would be used, whereas SC and Other Backward Classes would be written in red and green pen, respectively,” the letter had read.