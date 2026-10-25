Survey team inspects Seechewal model for waste water treatment

Ahead of the launch of the third phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Seechewal model for sanitation facilities and waste water treatment was inspected as part of a nationwide survey. A two-member survey team met Rajya Sabha MP and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal. The team conducted a detailed study of the models established in the villages of Seechewal, Talwandi Madho and Dalla Sahib.

The members of the survey team stated that a detailed assessment was being carried out in Punjab to examine the necessary infrastructure for wastewater treatment and the expenditure involved. Team member Nitish Khanna said that the third phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission was about to begin and preparations were underway to assess the challenges and requirements of different states. The objective of the survey is to understand every aspect of sanitation and waste water management so that appropriate arrangements can be made according to local needs.

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He said that wastewater disposal has become a major challenge in the present times. To ensure the reuse of wastewater, Seechewal initiated a unique effort in his native village, Seechewal, in 1999. Further improvements were made to this initiative, leading to the establishment of ‘Seechewal Model-2’ in Talwandi Madho in 2019. Subsequently, with further improvements, ‘Seechewal Model-3’ was developed in Dalla Sahib.

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The survey team stated that the biggest strengths of the model are its low cost and the use of natural methods to treat wastewater. The model not only facilitates proper wastewater disposal but also enhances the possibilities of reusing treated water. During the inspection of the model in Talwandi Madho, villagers explained that the key to its success lies in the direct participation of local residents. People consider this system an important part of their lives and understand that it helps improve the village environment while also raising the overall standard of living.

On the occasion, Seechewal said that villages where the model has been implemented have witnessed positive results in sanitation and environmental conservation. The appearance of several villages has undergone a significant transformation and they have emerged as attractive tourist destinations.

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Seechewal further stated that concrete arrangements for wastewater disposal and management through the Seechewal model have been established in more than 200 villages across Punjab. With its low cost, natural treatment methods and strong public participation, the model is emerging as an effective example of how villages can be made cleaner and more environmentally sustainable, he said.