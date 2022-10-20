Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 19

Surya enclave residents have been approaching and meeting ministers, leaders, administrative officials to get solutions to their problems. Recently, they met Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjer and demanded that there should be direct connectivity of the area with the city. Today, MLA Jalandhar Central Raman Arora and MC Commissioner Devinder Singh met the residents where they raised the issue of Guru Nanak Pura railway crossing, which was creating problems for the area residents. Notably, the Guru Nanak Pura crossing remains closed most of the time causing inconvenience to the residents to reach their destinations in time.

The residents have been demanding solution to the problem. They have been proposing flyover so that they get rid of the problem of getting stuck at the crossing.

KK Verma, halqa incharge of Aam Aadmi Party from the area, said he knew the problem closely and could help the residents by taking up the matter positively with the leaders. “Earlier, councillors have not done anything to find solution to this problem, but I will ensure that something happens and there was a positive response from the commissioner as well,” he said.

Rajan Gupta, president, Guru Gobind Singh Avenue Welfare Society, had recently told the minister that the 120-feet road, that connects all these societies with the city, was still incomplete because of which the residents living in these areas had to travel more than 10-12 km to reach their homes.

“It is such a problematic thing but hardly anyone ever did anything to resolve the issue,” he said.