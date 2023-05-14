Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 13

The result of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection will change the political scenario of Jalandhar in several ways.

Having won the bypoll with a thumping margin of 58,691 votes, AAP candidate Sushil Rinku has assumed the profile of being the tallest Dalit leader of Doaba region. Till about a month ago when the election was announced, he was just an ex-MLA of the Congress but switching sides helped him raise his political graph as he polled 3,02,279 votes. His victory has also given a jolt to the legacy enjoyed by the Congress’ Chaudhary family in Jalandhar. He possessed the aura of being an aggressive leader as is required by any candidate for an election.

In fact not just he, but the entire AAP leadership showed aggression in their campaign in Jalandhar and it worked for them. The mass joinings conducted by the party also tried to create a sway. The deployment of Harpal Cheema, a Dalit minister of the party, for most addresses also worked for the party. This despite the fact that the Opposition parties united against AAP and repeatedly hammered the issue of Cheema not being inducted as the Deputy CM. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal had announce that an

SC leader would hold a Deputy CM’s post.

The aggressive working of Panchayats Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal in Adampur, which was a weak area for the party also helped it make good gains there. The Congress, which collectively polled 2,43,588 votes, coming second in the bypoll, lost there by 9,400 votes.

Aggression remained the key. An assembly segment where the Congress showed maximum aggression — Shahkot — as was evident by the working of its MLA Hardev Laddi Sherowalia was lost by it with a thin margin of 273 votes. In Jalandhar Central, the Congress came third but it lost by just 891 votes. The margins among BJP, AAP and Congress was just of few hundred votes.

Phillaur was a segment of prestige for Congress but it lost by 7,000 votes. For the AAP, the real test was in Jalandhar West. Rinku had been ex-MLA from this seat. Sheetal Angural is the sitting MLA. Even Mahinder Bhagat, who had contested 2022 Assembly polls from here as BJP candidate too had joined AAP. AAP took a lead of 9,467 votes from this segment.

Aggressive campaign worked for party