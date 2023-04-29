Sushil Rinku never raised any issue in Vidhan Sabha: Phillaur MLA

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 28

Reacting sharply to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s statement that the Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku will be the voice of Punjab in Lok Sabha, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary said on Friday that how can someone who never raised people’s issues in the Vidhan Sabha be expected to be Punjab’s voice in Parliament.

Govt halted Goraya-Nakodar road work The previous Congress government approved a grant of over Rs 6 crore for the Goraya-Nakodar road and the work had started. However, after coming to power, the AAP government delayed the work. Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Speaking at public meetings in Sargundi, Jajja Kalan and Mehsampur villages of Phillaur Assembly constituency in support of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the Congress candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, MLA Chaudhary criticised AAP candidate Sushil Rinku for failing to raise issues of his Jalandhar West constituents in the Vidhan Sabha during his time as an MLA.

Commenting on a recent speech made during a road show by CM Mann, MLA Chaudhary said as per the records of Vidhan Sabha, Rinku did not raise a single question or participated in any debate in the Vidhan Sabha, and the only time he spoke there was when taking oath, adding how he could then be trusted to raise the concerns of the people in Parliament.

On CM Mann’s comment that Goraya-Nakodar road was in a terrible shape, the Phillaur MLA said it was because of the AAP government’s anti-development policy that the road was still under construction. “The previous Congress government approved a grant of over Rs 6 crore for the road and the work had started, but after coming to power, the AAP government delayed the work. By making this ill-conceived statement, CM Mann has actually acknowledged the failure of his administration,” he said.

He stated that instead of starting new development works, the AAP government recalled the grants released by the previous Congress government, adding that the AAP government even stopped the work of state-of-the-art

Dr BR Ambedkar Museum at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar which was started by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Questioning CM Bhagwant Mann’s claim of giving Rs 15,000 per acre as crop loss compensation, MLA Chaudhary claimed no farmer in Punjab had gotten their due compensation.