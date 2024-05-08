Suspect held for woman’s murder

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 7

The police arrested a suspect in connection with a case in which a migrant young woman was murdered in the slums near a rice mill in Mukerian.

The police, after thorough investigation, registered a case against Ramji Sharma, of Bihar and Bunty of Uttar Pradesh. Both of them were currently living in Mukerian slums. The SSP said one accused Ramji Sharma has been arrested. He said that both of them were drunk at the time of the incident. He said that efforts were being made to arrest the second suspect.

