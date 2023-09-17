Suspended cop found dead at house

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, September 16

After being suspended from service around eight months ago, a Constable of the Punjab Police died under mysterious circumstances at his place in Guru Nanak Nagar locality.

Victim Constable Jaskaranjit Singh had lost both his parents. His father too had served in the Punjab Police. After his suspension, he also remained absent for long from duty in the Police Lines, said senior police officers. They said he was reportedly under depression.

His neighbours noted that while his bike was parked in the house, there was complete silence inside. They knocked at his door, but did not get any reply. They further informed his sister and the police about the incident.

Jaskaranjit was found lying unconscious. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Baljinder Singh, SHO of the Kapurthala City police station, said following a statement by his sister Jaspreet Kaur, inquest proceedings had been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC. He said the exact cause of the death would be known after the postmortem report.

