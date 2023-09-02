Suspension of 2 officials : Youth Congress criticises CM Mann's decision

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 1

Secretary of the Punjab Youth Congress Angad Dutta has strongly criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision to suspend two IAS officials from the Panchayat and Rural Development Departments in response to the recent developments stemming from the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s decisions.

Angad Dutta highlighted the lack of action against Rural Development Minister and questioned the government’s approach to accountability and transparency. He has raised questions over the government’s priorities, emphasising that instead of suspending senior officials like Dheerendra Tiwari and Gurpreet Singh Khaira, the government should have taken strict action against Panchayat Minister Laljit Bhullar, who bears ultimate responsibility for the department’s decisions.

“It is shameful that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who decided to dismiss the panchayats, has attempted to make sacrificial lambs out of two officials to save himself and his ministers,” Angad Dutta stated.

“Bhagwant Mann should immediately resign, taking moral responsibility, and suspend the minister to maintain governmental decorum. If the CM truly respects the democratic rights of Punjab’s people, he might consider resigning by now. However, it seems that he prioritises power more than safeguarding the interests of people,” Dutta said.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress