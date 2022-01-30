'Sustainability way forward to safeguard generations'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 29

Pushpa Gujral Science City organised an orientation meet on ‘Sustainable Development Goals - Attitude, Skill and Knowledge (SDG-ASK)’ in collaboration with UNDP SDG Coordination Centre in digital mode.

Around 100 principals and teachers from different institutions of Punjab participated in the event. The programme was inaugurated by Vikas Verma, Regional Head –North India, UNDP. In his inaugural address, he spoke on ‘SDGs 2030: Punjab Status and Opportunities’. During his talk, he said Sustainable Development Goals and UN’s Sustainability Agenda 2030 provided a global framework for addressing the most urgent social, environmental and development challenges and said that it gives us hope for future. It focuses on ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of people approach’.

Covid has shown us that SDGs are the way forward if we want to safeguard our future generations. He said Punjab has been consistently improving its performance as per NITI Aayog’s SDG index and youth and students of the state will have a crucial role in maintaining and improving this performance. He congratulated PGSC for the innovative and timely programme which will run through 2022.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General Science City, during her introductory remarks, said, sustainable development was critical for the future of the earth and its people. Our world today faces numerous challenges and the 17 SDGs are ambitious objectives to be achieved by 2030 for a greener, healthier, more peaceful, and equal planet, agreed to by all governments. She further said Science City was setting up SDG Clubs in select government and private schools and has planned yearlong activities for students focusing on SDG. —