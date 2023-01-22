SUV driver held for death by negligence

Phagwara, January 21
The Nakodar city police have arrested an SUV driver on the charge of causing death by negligence, rash driving on a public road and mischief.
The Investigating officer (IO), Paramjit Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Sarihn village. Santosh Kumar, a resident Sidham Station Wale village, had complained to the police that her husband was returning home when a car bearing registration no. PB-10-CJ-4666 hit his motorcycle leaving him seriously injured and later on he succumbed to his injuries in Nakodar Civil Hospital. A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338, 427 of the IPC has been registered against the car driver.
