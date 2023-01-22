SUV driver held for death by negligence

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 21

The Nakodar city police have arrested an SUV driver on the charge of causing death by negligence, rash driving on a public road and mischief.

The Investigating officer (IO), Paramjit Singh, said the suspect had been identified as Lovpreet Singh, a resident of Sarihn village. Santosh Kumar, a resident Sidham Station Wale village, had complained to the police that her husband was returning home when a car bearing registration no. PB-10-CJ-4666 hit his motorcycle leaving him seriously injured and later on he succumbed to his injuries in Nakodar Civil Hospital. A case under Sections 304-A, 279, 337, 338, 427 of the IPC has been registered against the car driver.