SVEEP Mela organised at SD College

Hoshiarpur, April 9

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has said that in view of the Lok Sabha elections, awareness regarding votes was being spread under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme in the district with the objective of achieving 70 per cent polling of votes.

She was addressing a voter awareness programme, ‘SVEEP Mela’, at SD College here today. SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer Preetinder Singh Bains and District SVEEP Nodal Officer-cum-Assistant Director, Youth Services, Preet Kohli were also present on the occasion. A joint workshop of campus ambassadors and campus nodal SVEEP officers of Garhshankar, Chabbewal, Hoshiarpur and Sham Chaurasi assembly constituencies was also held.

Praising the voter awareness activities being conducted in the college, led by Hema Sharma, Chairperson, College Management Committee, the District Election Officer said through SVEEP activities, people, especially the youth and students, were being given detailed information about the right to vote.

The DC congratulated college principal Prashant Sethi. A carnival was organised by the PG Department of Commerce, in which students set up stalls related to food items, games, nail art. A team from the MC made the students aware about cleanliness by setting up a stall of organic fertilisers made from waste. Cultural activities including street play, giddha, mimicry, dance and songs were also performed.

