Home / Jalandhar / Swachhta rally held to promote plastic-free city

Swachhta rally held to promote plastic-free city

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:09 AM Dec 21, 2025 IST
As per the directions of Dr Akshita Gupta, IAS, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Phagwara, a Swachhta Rally was successfully organised in collaboration with the Phagwara Environment Association to spread awareness about cleanliness and the adverse effects of plastic pollution.

Students from School of Eminence, SD Putri Pathshala School, and Ramgarhia Girls Senior Secondary School, Satnampura enthusiastically participated in the rally. The rally commenced from the School of Eminence and passed through prominent areas of the city including Bansa Wala Bazaar, Loha Mandi, Gaushala Bazaar, Gandhi Chowk, and other key locations, before concluding at the School of Eminence.

During the rally, students raised impactful slogans such as “Remove plastic – save environment” and “Adopt cleanliness – Drive dway disease”, effectively sensitising city residents about the need to reject single-use plastic and adopt sustainable practices for a cleaner and healthier environment.

In addition to slogan-based awareness, Nukkar Nataks were performed by students at various points along the rally route. These street plays creatively highlighted the harmful effects of plastic pollution and emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens in preserving the environment.

The initiative witnessed the active involvement and support of several dignitaries and officials, including Malkiat Singh Raghotra, Principal Ranjit Singh Gogna, among others.

