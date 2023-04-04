Swarana Ram cremated with state honours

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 3

Former minister and veteran BJP leader Swarana Ram was cremated with state honours here today. People belonging to various political, social and religious organisations, besides administrative officials took part in the cremation ceremony.

The elder son of Swarana Ram, Mohan Lal, performed the last rites. Union Minister of State Som Parkash, Chairman National SC/ST Commission Vijay Sampla, Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma, Former ministers Daljeet Singh Cheema, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Manoranjan Kalia, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Joginder Singh Maan, Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Former Mayor Arun Khosla, besides Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu were among those who paid tributes to Swarna Ram.

#BJP #Phagwara