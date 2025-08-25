DT
PT
Home / Jalandhar / Swelling Beas breaches bundhs, crops on 30,000 acres hit in Kapurthala

Swelling Beas breaches bundhs, crops on 30,000 acres hit in Kapurthala

Our Correspondent
kapurthala, Updated At : 04:37 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
MP Balbir Singh Seechewal with villagers repair the bundh at flood-hit Sultanpur Lodhi. A Tribune Photo
The flood situation in Kapurthala district remained grim on Saturday as the water level in the swollen Beas rose further to 1.33 lakh cusecs, breaching embankments at several points and damaging the advance bundh. Standing paddy crops spread over nearly 30,000 acres in the Sultanpur Lodhi area have been affected.

Heavy rainfall lashed Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi and Bholath since morning, adding to the distress of flood-hit farmers as the rainwater eventually drains into the Beas. Despite the downpour, MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, accompanied by his followers and over a thousand farmers, worked tirelessly to strengthen weak spots at six locations in an effort to save the bundh from further erosion.

JCB machines, tractor-trolleys and other equipment were pressed into service, with workers placing sandbags along the river to check the damage. The most critical repair work was underway in the villages of Ahlikalan, Karmuwala Pattan and Ahlikhurd in the mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that more than 70,000 cusecs of water was released from the Pong Dam into the Beas. Drainage Department SE Amarinder Singh Pandher said the situation in the worst-affected villages could improve in the coming days, provided rainfall stops in the mountainous regions, allowing water levels to gradually recede.

Admin on toes after heavy rain

DC Amit Kumar Panchal on Sunday assured residents that the district administration is prepared to tackle any emergency situation arising from the rise in water levels of the Beas river following heavy rainfall in the upper hilly areas.

He said the continuous monitoring of the water level is being carried out and urged people, especially those residing in low-lying areas of the mand region, to remain alert. “There is no need for panic. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of life and property,” he added.

The DC said State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have already been deployed in vulnerable areas, along with health teams, to look after both human and livestock needs.

For emergency relief, special centres have been set up at the Government School in Lakh Waryan, Sultanpur Lodhi, and at Mand Kooka for residents of the region in Dhilwan. These centres are equipped with provisions for shelter, ration, and medicines.

Appealing to people not to believe in rumours, Panchal advised them to seek information through the official helplines: District Helpline: 01822-231990, Sultanpur Lodhi Helpline: 01828-222169

