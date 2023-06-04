Swimming , yoga classes held for kids during summer camp

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 3

A summer camp was organised at St Soldier Elite School, Jalandhar Vihar. Students from classes Nursery to V participated in the activities held during the camp. Special swimming classes and yoga classes were organised.

A fruit party of watermelon, coconut, mango, banana and grapes was organised in the camp to tell the students about the benefits of fruits and to eat more fruits during the summer season. Principal Reetu Chawla said during the camp children got to know about a lot of things.

Vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra acknowledged the talent of the students and told them about the benefits of eating fruits in summer.