Swine flu cases in Jalandhar rise to 11

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 8

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A 79-year-old woman from Nussi village tested positive for swine flu (H1N1) on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases reported in Jalandhar district to 11, health officials said. She is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital. Her condition is stable and is expected to be discharged soon, the officials added.

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With the latest case, two patients are admitted to hospitals in the district while two others are undergoing treatment under home isolation. At the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, a 38-year-old woman is admitted. She is likely to be discharged in the next one or two days after completing her medication.

The two patients under home isolation include a 19-year-old woman from Dana Mandi, who was previously admitted to the PIMS (Punjab Institute of Medical Science) and a 63-year-old resident of Guru Gobind Avenue, who was earlier admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

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Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg said, “The total number of swine flu cases reported in Jalandhar stands at 11. Of these, one patient is admitted to Fortis Hospital while another is to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar. Recently, an 85-year-old patient Mool Raj succumbed to the infection while others with mild symptoms have recovered.”

Garg said the common symptoms of swine flu include fever, sore throat and cough.