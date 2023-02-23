Tagging of fertilisers to invite action: DC

Hoshiarpur, February 22
Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal has given strict instructions to input dealers in the district to refrain from tagging fertilisers, seeds or insecticides in any way. She said if a case of tagging on the part of an agricultural input dealer is found, action will be taken.
The DC insisted on ensuring the supply of standard fertilisers, seeds and insecticides to the farmers and directed the Agriculture Department to implement this strictly. She said the Department of Agriculture and farmers’ welfare organisations periodically inform and make the farmers aware through camps about the mandatory collection of bills while buying inputs. Along with this, checking is done of the sellers of fertilisers, seeds and insecticides for quality control and samples are also taken for testing.
Chief Agricultural Officer Dr Gurdev Singh appealed to the farmers that while buying any agricultural input, it should be ensured to get the bill from the dealer. If there is any complaint regarding tagging, it should be brought to the attention of the nearest Block Agriculture Officer in writing so that action can be taken against the dealer concerned.
The Chief Agriculture Officer said during the meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, Union Minister of State for Industry and Commerce Som Prakash was urged to provide racks for the access of fertilisers to ensure smooth and timely supply of fertilisers to the farmers.
