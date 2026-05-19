Tahli elected Jalandhar ZP Chairman, Saini vice-chief

The election for the posts of Chairman and Vice-Chairman of Zila Parishad, Jalandhar, was conducted recently, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner. During the election, Darshan Singh Tahli was unanimously elected as Chairman of the Zila Parishad, while Amrik Singh Saini, an advocate, was elected Vice-Chairman.

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Saini had won the ZP election from the Cholang zone by a huge margin during the elections held in December 2025 whereas Tahli was elected as ZP member from the Shankar zone of the Nakodar Assembly segment.

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Saini has been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party since 2014 and has been actively working for the party since then. Tahli joined the AAP after the 2022 Assembly elections, leaving the Congress where he had served as president of the District (Rural) Congress, Jalandhar. He had also held the post of Vice-Chairman of the Zila Parishad, Jalandhar, during the Congress regime.

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As per the notification dated May 12, the seat for the Chairman of the Zila Parishad, Jalandhar, was reserved for SC candidate, whereas the seat for the Vice-Chairman for general candidate.

The Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Zila Parishad are elected through voting by all Zila Parishad members and Chairpersons of the Block Samitis. The Aam Aadmi Party had secured 10 seats in the Zila Parishad elections in Jalandhar district, while the Congress won seven seats, the BSP three seats and Shiromani Akali Dal secured one seat.

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Besides this, the Aam Aadmi Party also enjoyed the required majority among the Chairpersons of the Block Samitis, due to which the election was completed unanimously and without any opposition.