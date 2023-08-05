Tailor done to death by room partner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 4

A tailor working at a showroom in Kishanpura area was done to death by his junior co-worker on Thursday night.

Rajinder Singh of Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh was staying along with his junior colleague Sunny Marwaha of Hoshiarpur near the same premises on the first floor of a building on Sher-e-Punjab road. Both reportedly had a fight after which Marwaha hit Rajinder in the head with a brick and left him lying in a pool of blood. He locked the room from outside and fled.

The neighbours said that they heard noises at night after which they found the room locked. They said that they peeped through the window and saw a person done to death. They informed the Rama Mandi police immediately. As the police reached the murder site, they took the evidence and got the body shifted to the Civil Hospital and immediately dispatched teams to look for Sunny whom they suspected.

After a search for about four hours, Sunny was arrested by the police. The cops said that they had lodged a case of murder. “We found the accused in a badly drugged state. He seems to be a psychological case. He perhaps killed Rajinder under the influence of intoxicants,” said ACP Nirmal Singh.

