Home / Jalandhar / Take steps to restart JCT Mill: INTUC chief to Centre, state

Take steps to restart JCT Mill: INTUC chief to Centre, state

Urges admn to ensure civic amenities in mill workers’ colony

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:03 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
Raising serious concerns over the prolonged closure of JCT Cotton Textiles Mill in Phagwara, labour leader Dharmendra, branch president of the JCT INTUC Union, has urged both Punjab and Central Government to take immediate and decisive steps to restart the mill in the interest of thousands of affected workers.

Addressing the media here, Dharmendra said the shutdown of the mill has left thousands of workers unemployed, pushing many families into financial distress and making it extremely difficult for them to find alternative sources of livelihood. He alleged that corruption among certain officials played a significant role in the closure of the once-thriving industrial unit.

He emphasised that workers had always contributed to the growth of the mill and even today a large number of former employees remain willing to work hard to revive the unit. However, he stressed that the pending issues related to employees’ EPF dues, unpaid salaries and other allowances must be addressed.

Dharmendra further revealed that he met Surndri Sharma, Punjab president, and Ravindra Dalvi, secretary of the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and Punjab in-charge of INTUC, to bring the plight of the workers to their attention. He urged them to ensure that the issue of the mill’s closure and the hardships faced by workers is raised in Parliament through Congress MPs so that concrete steps can be taken for its revival.

The INTUC leader appealed to the government to intervene in the matter in the larger interest of the labour community and restart the mill while ensuring that the maximum possible workers are re-employed. For those who may not be accommodated, he demanded that their pending dues be cleared along with interest, enabling them to secure alternative livelihoods.

Dharmendra also urged the local administration to immediately ensure proper civic facilities in Thapar Colony, the residential area associated with the mill. He stressed the need for adequate electricity, water supply and sanitation arrangements, particularly with the approaching summer season, so that women, elderly residents, children and the sick do not face hardships.

