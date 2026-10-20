Taking a break from work to keep 70-year-old tradition alive in Jalandhar

For a few days every year, shops, businesses and offices take a back seat as residents of the Sodal Road area come together to keep a 70-year-old Ram Leela tradition alive. Leaving their everyday roles behind, they transform into characters from the Ramayana after weeks of rehearsals.

Organised by the Navyuvak Mandal Ramleela Committee at Ram Leela Maidan on Sodal Road from October 12 to 20, the annual event brings together more than 25 artistes, most of whom are engaged in private jobs or run their own businesses.

Advertisement

For Sukhwinder Kalia, president of the committee and industrialist, the tradition is a family legacy. He is the third generation of his family to lead the Ram Leela. Before him, his late father Ajotya Prakash Kalia served as the chairman.

Advertisement

“For us, Ram Leela is not just a performance, it is a form of devotion and worship. We organise it free of cost so that everyone can come and witness it. The expenses on costumes, make-up and stage sets are borne by us because keeping this decades old tradition alive is a matter of faith and pride for our families,” Kalia said.

However, for the performers, the preparations begin long before the first scene unfolds. Rehearsals start nearly a month in advance every evening from 8 pm to 11 pm. Once the performances begin, their day stretches till late night with Ram Leela running from 6 pm to 2 am.

Advertisement

Pawan Luther, who is playing the character of Ravana, takes a month-long break from his marketing job every year to be part of the epic. Associated with Ram Leela since he was 14, Luther has played several characters, including Dashrath, Meghnad, Parshuram and Vishwamitra. He has been portraying Ravana for the past three years.

“I have been associated with this Ram Leela since I was 14. Whenever an artiste is unavailable, I step in to fill the role. This year, I played Dashrath as well,” he said.

For Luther, the association is also a family tradition. Before him, his father Krishan Lal Luther played Lakshmana in Ram Leela.

“It is like worship for us. We begin rehearsals a month before the performances and they continue until late at night. It is not just about acting, it is about keeping a tradition alive,” he said.

Vikrant Sharma, who runs a Colgate merchandise business during the year, takes on the role of Hanuman during the annual event. He, too, has been associated with Ram Leela since the age of 12.

For these performers, Ram Leela demands more than learning dialogues and portraying mythological characters. It means making time away from their livelihoods to uphold a tradition passed down through generations through a shared expression of faith and community participation.