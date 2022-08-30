Talk on equality, inclusion organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

Focussing on diversity, equality and inclusion, the Rotary Club of Jalandhar and Rotary Club Jalandhar Helping Hands took the initiative to invite Dhananjay Chouhan, transwoman with her partner and transman Rudar Pratap Singh.

Dhananjay spoke about various issues being faced by the transgender community. She began her talk giving the audience an overview of the role of transgenders in mythology and holy texts like Ramayana, Mahabharata, Vedas and Purana. The first reference of the transgender was of Lord Vishnu as Mohini.

Dhananjay spoke very openly about her struggles. She said she was forced to leave her course of Masters in History and in Law in Panjab University after being allegedly bully and being harassed sexually.

But she said she continued to do work towards transgender community. Her talk got the audience to introspect within themsleves and make an effort to make the society more acceptable towards transgender and give them their due respect.