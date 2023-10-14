Talwara girl cracks PCS (J)

Our Correspondent

Talwara, October 13

Arman Sandhu, a resident of Mohalla Nagar in Datarpur village under block Talwara, has brought glory to her family and village by bagging the second position (SC category) in the Punjab Civil Services (Judicial). This was her first appearance in the examination.

Arman, a daughter of retired chief engineer, Irrigation Department, Punjab, Ram Lal Sandhu, said she had worked day and night to achieve her goal. She said guidance of teachers, mother Kamlesh Sandhu, who is a lecturer, and other family members enabled her to make the dream come true.