Talwara: Hit by vehicle, labourer dies

Our Correspondent

Talwara: A labourer returning home from work died in a road accident after being hit by a speeding vehicle. Talwara SHO Hargurdev Singh and SI Kewal Krishan said the victim, identified as Bakshi Ram, 63, was a resident of Heer Beh village in the Kamahi Devi area of Talwara block. He was hit by a speeding vehicle at 5:30 pm. He was rushed to Kamahi Devi’s hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. The footage of this accident was captured in CCTV. The police have registered a case and begun the investigation. oc

3 arrested with Drugs, liquor

Hoshiarpur: The district police have arrested three smugglers and seized drugs from their possession. According to the information, a team of the Garhshankar police station arrested Avtar Singh, alias Gopi, a resident of Sekhowal, while patrolling in the area. The team recovered 110 grams of intoxicating powder from him. In another incident, the Mahilpur police seized 76 grams of heroin from Jaspal Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Katariyan, at a checpost in the area. Also, the city police seized 36 bottles of liquor from Rishi Nagar, a resident Cash Sidhu.