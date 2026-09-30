Talwara missing student found dead in canal

The body of a 15-year-old schoolboy, who had gone missing from his home, was recovered from a canal near the gates of Power House No. 2 of the Mukerian Hydel Project here.

The deceased, Sorish Dadwal, a resident of Repur village, was a Class X student of Army School, Unchi Bassi.

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SHO, Talwara, Satpal Singh said Sorish’s father, retired Army man Sanjeev Kumar, had lodged a missing person complaint on September 28.

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According to the complaint, Sorish returned home after appearing for an examination and left around 3.30 pm, saying he was going out to play with children in the locality. He did not return home till late in the night.

The family searched for him but could not trace him. Later, they were informed that the body of a child had been found near the gates of Power House No. 2. The family reached the spot and identified the body as that of Sorish.

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The father told the police that Sorish had been under stress over his studies. He suspected that the boy might have slipped into the canal accidentally. The exact cause of death will be known after the post-mortem examination.

The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem.