Talwara PWD workers union to hold rally tomorrow over pending demands

A meeting of the PWD Field and Workshop Workers Union, Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Talwara branch, was held at the Batwara under the chairmanship of branch president Rajiv Sharma. Employees working at various water supply schemes in the area attended the meeting in large numbers.

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Addressing the gathering, Rajiv Sharma welcomed the Punjab Government’s decision to end the contractor system and bring outsourced employees directly under government control. However, he alleged that the government was delaying the process of including enlistment and outsourced workers in the department.

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He said that, following a decision of the state committee, a joint massive rally of field and office employees will be held on June 24 at the divisional office of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Talwara. After the rally, a memorandum of demands will be submitted to the Executive Engineer for forwarding to the Punjab Government.

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Union General Secretary Sham Singh demanded the regularisation of outsourced and enlistment employees without conditions, release of 20 per cent dearness allowance, departmental promotions, regular recruitment against vacant posts and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme. The union warned that if the government fails to address the employees’ genuine demands, it will be compelled to intensify its agitation in the coming days.