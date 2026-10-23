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Home / Jalandhar / Tamil Nadu clinch overall title at 38th National Sub-Junior Tennikoit championship

Tamil Nadu clinch overall title at 38th National Sub-Junior Tennikoit championship

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:03 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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The 38th National Sub-Junior Tennikoit Championship, held at Divine Public School in Phagwara from October 17 to 21, concluded with Tamil Nadu emerging as the overall champion. Organised under the guidance of the Tennikoit Federation of India, with the support of the Tennikoit Association of Punjab, the five-day national-level sporting event brought together young players from across the country.

Rajya Sabha Member and Padma Shri awardee Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest and extended his best wishes to the winning teams. The event also featured colourful cultural performances by school students, who welcomed the guests and added to the festive atmosphere of the occasion.

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Tamil Nadu secured the overall championship trophy with 18 points, while Puducherry finished second with nine points. Kerala secured third place with seven points, followed by Andhra Pradesh in fourth position with six points.

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In the boys’ team championship, Puducherry claimed the top position, while Tamil Nadu finished second. Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh jointly secured third place. In the girls’ team championship, Tamil Nadu emerged victorious, with Puducherry finishing as runners-up. Kerala and Chhattisgarh shared third place. Players also participated enthusiastically in the singles, doubles and mixed doubles events, delivering impressive performances throughout the championship.

The event was attended by Phagwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Navjot Sharma, Divine Public School Chairman Pankaj Kapoor and Principal Renu Thakur. Dr Vipin Pathania and Ravinder Singh also played a significant role in supporting the arrangements for the successful conduct of the championship.

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Addressing the occasion, school chairman Pankaj Kapoor said hosting a national-level championship was a matter of pride for the institution. He emphasised that sports play a vital role in developing discipline, self-confidence, leadership qualities and team spirit among students. Such competitions, he said, provide young athletes with a valuable platform to demonstrate their abilities and pursue opportunities at the national-level.

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