Tanda youth released on bail, Cong ends protest, flags ‘illegal’ detention

The controversy surrounding the preventive detention of Arshdeep Singh following the post-election celebrations in Tanda took a new turn after the youth was released on bail late night, prompting Congress leaders to call off their ongoing dharna against the police action.

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Arshdeep had been taken into custody by the Tanda police under preventive provisions of the BNSS following allegations that he and others had allegedly disrespected the broom, the election symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during victory celebrations after the municipal elections. No FIR was registered in the matter, with the police maintaining that the action was purely preventive to avert any potential law-and-order situation.

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Following his release, District Congress president Daljit Singh Gilzian alleged that Arshdeep had suffered severe mental trauma during his detention and remained in a state of shock. Gilzian claimed that despite the allegations relating to a bailable offence, the youth was not granted timely bail and was forced to spend time in jail.

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“Once Arshdeep recovers from the shock, we will pursue the matter in a court of law,” Gilzian said. He termed the detention “illegal” and accused administrative and police officials of failing to discharge their responsibilities. He alleged that the authorities, including officials from the civil and police administration, did not respond to calls and had failed to facilitate bail despite the nature of the alleged offence.

The Congress leader further announced that the party would challenge the matter before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and seek accountability from the officials involved. He maintained that an innocent youth had been subjected to unnecessary detention and mental harassment.

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Meanwhile, with Arshdeep’s release, Congress workers had ended their protest, though party leaders indicated that the legal battle over the circumstances leading to his detention is likely to continue in the coming days.