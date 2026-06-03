icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Tanda youth released on bail, Cong ends protest, flags ‘illegal’ detention

Tanda youth released on bail, Cong ends protest, flags ‘illegal’ detention

Broom 'sacrilege': Gilzian threatens legal action against officials

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tanda, Updated At : 03:57 AM Jun 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cong leaders during a protest in Tanda. File
Advertisement

The controversy surrounding the preventive detention of Arshdeep Singh following the post-election celebrations in Tanda took a new turn after the youth was released on bail late night, prompting Congress leaders to call off their ongoing dharna against the police action.

Advertisement

Arshdeep had been taken into custody by the Tanda police under preventive provisions of the BNSS following allegations that he and others had allegedly disrespected the broom, the election symbol of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), during victory celebrations after the municipal elections. No FIR was registered in the matter, with the police maintaining that the action was purely preventive to avert any potential law-and-order situation.

Advertisement

Following his release, District Congress president Daljit Singh Gilzian alleged that Arshdeep had suffered severe mental trauma during his detention and remained in a state of shock. Gilzian claimed that despite the allegations relating to a bailable offence, the youth was not granted timely bail and was forced to spend time in jail.

Advertisement

“Once Arshdeep recovers from the shock, we will pursue the matter in a court of law,” Gilzian said. He termed the detention “illegal” and accused administrative and police officials of failing to discharge their responsibilities. He alleged that the authorities, including officials from the civil and police administration, did not respond to calls and had failed to facilitate bail despite the nature of the alleged offence.

The Congress leader further announced that the party would challenge the matter before the Punjab and Haryana High Court and seek accountability from the officials involved. He maintained that an innocent youth had been subjected to unnecessary detention and mental harassment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, with Arshdeep’s release, Congress workers had ended their protest, though party leaders indicated that the legal battle over the circumstances leading to his detention is likely to continue in the coming days.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts