Tanvi, Manya to fight it out in final of state badminton championship

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

Tanvi Sharma of Hoshiarpur and Manya Ralhan of Jalandhar reached the final of the women’s singles event in the Punjab State and Inter-District Badminton Championship being organised by the District Badminton Association (DBA) at Raizada Hansraj Badminton Stadium. They will clash tomorrow for the finals

About 300 players from different cities of Punjab are participating in the championship. In the semi-finals of women’s singles category, Manya beat Radhika Sharma of Hoshiarpur 22-20 in a closely contested first round. In the second round Radhika conceded to her at 3-1. In the second match, Tanvi beat Samridhi of Jalandhar 21-19 and 21-11.

In the men’s single quarterfinals played today, Abhinav Thakur of Jalandhar defeated Chirag Sharma of Ludhiana at 21-14, 21-19. Rhitvik Mohanty of Malerkotla beat Vishwas Suri of Ludhiana at 21-9, 21-11.

In the men’s doubles semi-finals Abhinav Thakur and Love Kumar of Jalandhar paired to beat Paranjay Sharma and Shubham Bhatt 21-16 and 15-4. Chirag Sharma and Shikar Ralhan beat Naksh Verma and Samrath Singh in a three-set round.