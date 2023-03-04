Targeted by snatchers, woman, 8-year-old killed in Tanda

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 3

A woman and an eight-year-old boy (her relative) were killed in a road accident after they were chased by snatchers in Tanda on Friday evening.

The incident took place near Pul Pukhta in Tanda when Prabhjeet Kaur was going on a scooty with her son and a relative’s daughter. On their way, two robbers riding a motorcycle started following her and snatched her purse. During the snatching attempt, she lost control of her Scooty and they all fell on the road.

Her son Gurbhaj Singh, aged eight, and relative’s daughter Gagandeep Kaur, who were riding pillion, were crushed under a tractor trolley coming from behind.

Prabhjeet suffered a head injury in the accident. They all were taken to a private hospital in Tanda in a critical condition, where doctors declared Gagandeep and Gurbhaj brought dead.

Tanda Deputy Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh and SHO Malkiat Singh along with the police team reached the spot. The police are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the robbers.

