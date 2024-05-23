Tarn Taran Diary: Left fails to put up united front in Khadoor sahib

Leftists are a house divided in Tarn Taran. This is unusual and is leaving an impression on national politics as the Left parties have played a crucial role for decades together. National politics is divided into two major sides — one by the BJP-led forces and the other of the INDIA bloc alliance. Some Leftists were a part of the INDIA bloc while the others are either neutral or have their own resistance movement. For the Lok Sabha constituency of Khadoor Sahib in Tarn Taran district, there was no mutual understanding among the Leftists. The Communist Party of India (CPI) has fielded Gurdial Singh from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency. The CPI (M) is extending its support to Gurdial Singh though there was a difference of opinion between both the parties on national and international issues. Both the parties, the CPI and CPM, have their supporters in every nook and corner of the area. The farmers, employees of the state and the Union Government and other downtrodden sections are associated with these parties. As per the style of campaigning for elections, no joint meeting has been organised till now but the CPI has been seen as more active with poll campaigning. On the other hand, the Revolutionary Marxists Party of India (RMPI) led by Mangat Ram Pasla has extended its support to Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress, being an ally of the INDIA bloc. Pasla, national general secretary, RMPI, while addressing a political conference organised in Tarn Taran, said there was a serious threat to communal harmony and even the Constitution of the country was not safe at this point of time. So, the sole aim of the RMPI was to defeat the present BJP government. In the conference, speakers emphasised that in the state of Punjab, the AAP (government) had to play a positive role in seat-sharing among the INDIA bloc allies. The RMPI too has good influence among the farmers and employee organisations. The present trend is having its effect on the activities of farmers, employees and other working class sections which have among them Left sympathisers. This section was hopeful of unity among the leftists at the national level as their mass base is getting being reduced to certain pockets. The parting of ways by the leftists is not considered a healthy sign as it was the leftist ideology which successfully fought for the rights of employees at the national level for decades. The countless organisations in the railways, banking sector, insurance, coal mines and industry were led by parties with a leftist ideology then and the signs are still there. The election for the Lok Sabha is an appropriate time to forge unity among the leftists which has been lost. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

NSS volunteers spread electoral awareness

NSS volunteers on voter awareness drive in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

The administration is doing its best to make the people aware about going to the polling station on June 1 to cast their votes, a right which has been given to us by the Constitution of the country. The students of Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Gaggo Bua (Tarn Taran), under the banner of NSS, laid stress on SVEEP message. The NSS activists have urged the voters to cast their vote to strengthen democracy. The student activists (NSS) said that one must vote fearlessly and without any motive. Simrandeep Singh, SDM, Tarn Taran, who is also the Assistant Returning Officer for Khadoor Sahib constituency called upon people to use their right to vote on June 1 as it was our precious right.

