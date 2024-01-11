Tarn Taran Diary: MLA at loggerheads with newsmen

The controversy that has arisen between the AAP MLA from Tarn Taran Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal and the newsmen of the district is proving to be a litmus test for the administration. A similar controversy had taken place involving an MLA from the district and the police which proved to be embarrassing for the administration as it led to the transfer of the then SSP and some other policemen. In the fresh incident, a newsman Vijay Kumar has levelled allegations that on his request to release an advertisement for the new year supplement, he was called to the office of the MLA by his PAs where he was tortured. Protesting against the incident, the newsmen submitted a memorandum to the SSP, seeking action against the PAs and other followers of the MLA. The MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal has countered the allegations and warned that since there are other charges against the said newsman, his property details must be investigated by the Vigilance Bureau. The controversy has been doing the rounds for the last 10 days, especially on social media. In a meeting held here, the newsmen alleged that a week had passed since a memorandum was submitted to the SSP but no response has been received so far and they were of the view that the administration was under pressure from the ruling party. The newsmen have decided to go on an agitation path against the MLA. There are reports that the employees of the Tarn Taran Municipal Council (MC) too have submitted a memorandum to the district administration stating that Raman Kumar Sood, a sanitary inspector of the MC, too met the same fate at the hands of the MLA’s PAs. The incidents have put the district administration in a tight spot.

A kit to test milk quality at home

Dr Nirmal Singh demonstrates the working of milk testing kit to Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar.

The district administration has made people aware about the need to test the quality of milk at their home itself and that too at cheaper rates. Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Science University (GADVASU), Ludhiana, has prepared a kit in this regard. Dr Nirmal Singh from the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Booh, presented a demonstration of the kit before Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar. Dr Nirmal Singh said that the kit explains the composition of urea, starch, sugar, neutraliser and hydrogen peroxide in the milk to be tested. The Deputy Commissioner has advised the residents to keep the kit in their homes as per their convenience. The kit is available from GADVASU and at KVK, Booh. The kit comes in two sizes, the small one can be used for 200 tests of the milk and with the big size kit, 400 tests can be done. The small-size kit costs Rs 200 and the bigger size kit is priced at Rs 450. The Deputy Commissioner said one has the right to take care of one’s health and the milk’s quality must be watched closely since it is a complete diet in itself. The kit must be kept in every house with care to test the quality of milk, he suggested. Dr Nirmal Singh of KVK Booh said that the institute organises training camps to make people aware about inputs in a balanced diet. Everybody is free to come and attend the camp. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

