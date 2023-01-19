 Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar : The Tribune India

The police address mediapersons in Jalandhar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 18

The dream of going abroad made an employee of an SDM’s office in Tarn Taran to carry out a robbery of Rs 9 lakh at a bank in Jalandhar. He was among the two persons arrested by the Jalandhar police on Tuesday in connection with the robbery at Kotak Mahindra Bank in Jalandhar. A stolen car, which was used in the crime - has also been recovered from them by the police.

Dreamt of going abroad

Accused Devinder Singh had been working as a deed writer at the SDM’s office, but he was not satisfied with the job. He took to the world of crime to fulfil his dream of going abroad. Swarandeep Singh, Jalandhar SSP

The duo has been identified as Devinder Singh, a deed writer at the SDM’s office at Bhikhwind, Tarn Taran, and Ramandeep Singh, a resident of Basharke in Tarn Taran.

Jalandhar SSP Swarandeep Singh said on January 11, the duo looted nearly Rs 9 lakh from Kotak Mahindra Bank on Rama Mandi to Jandu Singha Road in Jalandhar. A case under Sections 392, 506 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been lodged at the Patara police station in this regard. The SSP said a special team of the crime branch was constituted under SP (Investigation) Sarabjit Bahia. The investigation under Crime Branch incharge Push

Bali led the trail to Amritsar, Jandiala and Tarn Taran area, the SSP added.

During investigation, it was found that the Hyundai i10 Nios sports car used in the crime had been stolen from a showroom in Amritsar on January 4 by Ramandeep. The car was stolen at gun point on the pretext of a test drive, after which the thief had fled. A case had also been lodged in this regard at the Chatiwind police station in Amritsar.

The SSP said the police received more concrete information about the involvement of Devinder Singh and Ramandeep in the bank robbery. On January 17, a police party apprehended the duo driving the stolen car at the Bidhipur crossing. On searching the vehicle, Rs 3.90 lakh was recovered from it. Six packets of Rs 500 notes were found to be bearing Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stamp and cashier’s signature. A laptop, gold ring and tops (earrings) were also recovered from the vehicle. A .32 bore Mauser country-made pistol (which was used in the crime) was recovered from accused Devinder, along with three live rounds. Upon questioning, the accused revealed they first did a recce of the bank and then decided to rob it.

