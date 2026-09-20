Tax law updates, audit norms in focus at Aaykar Chintan Shivir

The Income Tax Department, North West Region, organised a learning programme titled Aaykar Chintan Shivir covering recent developments in tax law and practical experiences from senior departmental officers. The programme was held at Lovely Professional University and brought together the senior departmental officers, professionals and other invited participants.

The chief guest of the event was Prasenjit Singh, member, CBDT, New Delhi and co-attended by Mayank Priyadarshi, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North West Region, Chandigarh and all the chief commissioners and principal commissioners of the Income Tax Department posted in the North west Region.

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The event was followed by a session on the “Nuances of the New Tax Audit Report in relation to the Income-tax Rules, 2026” by Prikshit Aggarwal, CA, wherein the participants were provided with a practical understanding of the latest reporting requirements, key compliance provisions and issues that may arise while preparing and reviewing tax audit reports. Later, an interactive session on “Aarogyam – Ayurveda and Yoga” was held wherein Dr Achaarya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar, highlighted the relevance of Ayurveda and yoga in promoting physical well-being, mental balance and a healthy lifestyle.

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Participants were also introduced to practical approaches for incorporating wellness practices into their daily routines. In the evening session, a technical presentation on “Nuances of the Fact–Law Divide: From Questions of Fact to Questions of Law” was presented by Rohit Kapoor, CA, wherein the focus was laid on the distinction between questions of fact and questions of law and its importance in legal interpretation, departmental proceedings, assessments and appeals were discussed.

The presentation aimed to strengthen participants’ understanding of how factual findings and legal issues are identified and addressed in professional and administrative matters. Later, a panel discussion titled “Experience sharing by senior officers of the department,” was held wherein the participants were provided an opportunity to benefit from the insights, experiences and practical knowledge of senior officers.

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Prasenjit Singh, Member, CBDT, wherein member highlighted the importance of such events for the capacity building in the Income tax Department and thanked all the guests and the participants for providing their valuable inputs during the event.