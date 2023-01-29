Teacher dedicates award to father

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 28

Having received a state award on Republic Day, Simran Sidhu Puar, the HoD of Journalism Department of Doaba College here, has dedicated the award to her father Sarabjit Singh Sidhu.

A PhD in Journalism and Mass Communication, she said that it was her father who had encouraged her to pursue higher education. She has had short stints in Doordarshan and All India Radio. She is on the Board of Studies of the GNDU for UG and PG courses.