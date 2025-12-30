Teacher transforms local school, gains insights from Finland training

Narinder Arora, a teacher at Government Elementary School in Jhans, Block Tanda, Hoshiarpur, has earned widespread recognition for his dedication and exemplary service in education. Honoured with a State Award by the Punjab Government, Arora’s commitment continues to inspire. His school, which had only 13 students in 2006 and was on the verge of closure, now boasts a student strength of 402, reflecting his relentless efforts.

In a recent conversation, Arora shared his enriching experience during Finland training, where he was selected by the Punjab Government as part of the third batch. “Being chosen was an overwhelming honour,” he said.

The training provided a rare opportunity to observe and understand Finland’s globally acclaimed education system. Arora toured several schools, interacted with teachers and students, and studied classroom environments first hand, gaining insights into the reasons behind Finland’s educational success. He expressed gratitude to the Punjab Government for the initiative, noting that it incurred no expenses in sending teachers abroad, demonstrating a commitment to improving education standards.

Back at his school, Arora has transformed it into a model institution. Under his leadership, the school became the first in the district to introduce a nursery wing and offer both English and Punjabi mediums. Originally housed in just two rooms, the school now has expanding infrastructure. With the village contributing approximately five crore rupees worth of land, a new “School of Happiness” building is under construction.

Arora also acknowledged continuous support from the village Panchayat and the School Management Committee, which has helped make the school a top choice for local children. Looking ahead, Arora remains committed to education, saying, “The work I’ve put into this school is not only for my students but for society as a whole. My prayer to God is to keep giving me the strength to continue this mission.”