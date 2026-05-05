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Home / Jalandhar / Teachers across state penalised for delay in uploading Class IX, XI results

Teachers across state penalised for delay in uploading Class IX, XI results

Say multiple non-academic duties, lack of training and poor infrastructure led to portal lapses

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:13 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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Teachers across Punjab have expressed concern after being penalised for failing to complete the final submission of Class IX and XI results on the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) portal. While the data had been uploaded within the deadline, teachers said penalties were imposed for not clicking the final submit button in time.

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Teachers insist the lapse was not due to negligence but a result of being stretched thin by multiple non-academic duties, including Census, SIR and BLO work along with responsibilities under Mission Samarth and daily data entry and attendance on the MStar app.

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As per communication issued by the PSEB for the new academic session, schools were required to upload and finalise results between April 1 and 30. Delays attracted a penalty of Rs 200 per student, rising to Rs 1,000 between May 1 and 15. Corrections after May 16 were allowed under prescribed conditions until admissions close.

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The board also clarified that students from other boards with incomplete or incorrect documents would be marked as “Result Later on Eligibility (RLE)” until verification and issuance of a registration number. School heads were directed to ensure accurate data entry, verify details before final submission and make corrections within the timeline. Transfer certificates can be generated only after uploading Class IX and XI results, enabling admissions for the next session.

However, teachers argue that the rigid deadline failed to account for ground realities.

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Gurpreet Singh Dhot, a senior secondary school teacher in Malsian block, Ferozepur, said, “Many a times, we avoid clicking the final submission tab as the portal allows corrections before the deadline. However, this time, we were overburdened with multiple duties and the deadline slipped. In my school alone, data of 136 students remained pending, pushing the penalty to Rs 27,200 which is now being asked to be paid from our own pockets, despite the lapse being due to excessive workload rather than negligence.”

Mohinder Kaurianwali, general secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), said teachers are increasingly being reduced to clerical roles. “Such pressure inevitably leads to lapses that are then unfairly penalised. At the same time, government dues to the PSEB under the RTE quota remain unpaid, raising questions over whether such penalties are being used to bridge financial gaps,” he said.

Ravinder Singh, district president of the BEd Teachers’ Front in Jalandhar, said such penalties have become routine. “Many teachers are not adequately trained to handle online systems and schools lack infrastructure. With limited computers, teachers rely on personal devices. There is no budget support, yet the penalty is recovered from teachers,” he said.

Teachers argue that while the system demands strict compliance, it fails to provide the time, training and infrastructure needed, leaving them overburdened and penalised.

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